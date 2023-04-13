Lawyers at Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila and Cosgrave Vergeer Kester on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Ridge Tool Co., Emerson Electric and Home Depot to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Kaplan Law and Pickett Dummigan Weingart on behalf of Sara J. Childers, whose fingers were crushed and severed after becoming stuck in the defendants' 15 AMP 13-inch Thickness Planer. The case is 3:23-cv-00547, Childers v. Ridge Tool Co. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 13, 2023, 9:03 PM