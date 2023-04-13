Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila and Cosgrave Vergeer Kester on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Ridge Tool Co., Emerson Electric and Home Depot to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Kaplan Law and Pickett Dummigan Weingart on behalf of Sara J. Childers, whose fingers were crushed and severed after becoming stuck in the defendants' 15 AMP 13-inch Thickness Planer. The case is 3:23-cv-00547, Childers v. Ridge Tool Co. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 13, 2023, 9:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Sara J Childers

Plaintiffs

Shangar S. Meman

Pickett Dummigan LLP

Pickett Dummigan Mccall LLP

Matthew D. Kaplan, LLC

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Emerson Electric Co. dba Eeco, Inc., a Foreign Corporation

Ridge Tool Company dba Rigid Tool Company, a Foreign Corporation

defendant counsels

Cosgrave Vergeer Kester

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims