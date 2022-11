Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nyemaster, Goode, West, Hansell & O'Brien on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Unum Group to Iowa Northern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed claim under a long-term disability policy, was filed by Stoltze & Stoltze on behalf of Denise Child. The case is 1:22-cv-00139, Child v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

November 29, 2022, 4:12 PM