Chief of SDNY Civil Rights Unit Heads to Lit Boutique | Law....

News From Law.com

Ellen Blain, who spent the last 15 years at the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York, has left to join New York-based commercial litigation boutique Clarick Gueron Reisbaum. Blain most recently served as both the Acting Deputy Chief of the Civil Division and chief of the Civil Rights Unit. She oversaw 500 matters and 50 lawyers during her tenure. Notably, she helped secure a high-profile settlement with Meta over claims that Facebook's housing advertising system discriminated against users on the basis of their race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, and national origin.

Legal Services

September 11, 2024, 11:40 AM