Chief Justice Todd Officially Installed as First Female Lead...

Chief Justice Debra Todd was sworn in as the fist woman to lead the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in a ceremony Friday, officially marking her ascension into the role. Members of the legal community and Todd's friends and family reflected on the historic landmark that her installation as the court's leader represents. That includes Gov. Josh Shapiro, who Todd swore into office three days earlier. "Your example is inspiring to girls who answer the call to public service," Shapiro said.

Pennsylvania

January 20, 2023, 5:31 PM