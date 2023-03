News From Law.com

In a Wednesday address to members of the Philadelphia Bar Association, Pennsylvania Chief Justice Debra Todd and Gov. Josh Shapiro urged lawyers to participate in efforts to improve access to justice in the state. Both leaders reflected on strides the Pennsylvania legal community has made toward ensuring indigent defendants have representation, but they noted there is still significant work to do.

March 22, 2023, 6:01 PM

