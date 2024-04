News From Law.com

A Brooklyn attorney who was in charge of managing outside counsel relationships for his employer has been indicted on charges he stole more than $200,000 from the firm by submitting fake law firm invoices. Tadashi Dumas, who is accused of stealing more than $200,000, appeared in court in Manhattan Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.

Legal Services

April 04, 2024, 7:54 AM

nature of claim: /