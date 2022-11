News From Law.com

Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks, second in command of the New York court system, is retiring at month's end -- just three months after Chief Judge Janet DiFiore retired. He leaves after 31 years in the court system and 7-1/2 years as the second-longest serving chief administrative judge. Judge Tamiko Amaker was named acting chief administrative judge, effective Dec. 1.

New York

November 14, 2022, 12:15 PM