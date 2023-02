News From Law.com

Fast casual chicken salad restaurant Chicken Salad Chick has announced the addition of its first-ever in-house counsel. Carol Terry has joined the company as vice president and legal counsel. Terry, the company's first in-house attorney, spent decades at General Electric in various global legal roles, including general counsel for GE's transmission, distribution and power services businesses.

