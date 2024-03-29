Latham & Watkins partners Marguerite Sullivan and Jason R. Burt and Dan W. Goldfine of Dickinson Wright have stepped in to represent Geico General Insurance and CCC Intelligent Solutions in a pending civil RICO class action. The complaint, filed Feb. 13 in New York Eastern District Court by Lewis Saul & Associates, accuses the defendants of undervaluing claimants’ total loss vehicles by comparing the vehicles' values to those of vehicles that are not substantially similar. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack, is 2:24-cv-01124, Chick v. GEICO General Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
March 29, 2024, 12:48 PM