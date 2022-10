News From Law.com

CME Group, the giant, Chicago-based derivatives marketplace, has named former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission general counsel Jonathan Marcus as general counsel. Marcus—who has deep government experience and spent the last year as a partner in Reed Smith's Washington, D.C., office advising clients on commodity, derivatives and digital-asset-regulation matters—replaces Kathleen Cronin, who'd held the post since 2007.

October 14, 2022, 6:01 AM