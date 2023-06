New Suit - Contract

ADP, the human resources and payroll company, was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The sealed complaint was brought by Greenspoon Marder on behalf of Chicago Urban League. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-61009, Chicago Urban League v. ADP Totalsource, Inc.

June 01, 2023, 12:02 PM

Chicago Urban League

Greenspoon Marder

ADP Totalsource, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract