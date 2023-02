New Suit

Stites & Harbison filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Indiana Northern District Court on behalf of Chicago Title Insurance. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, pursues claims against Oakley Home Builders Inc. and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00158, Chicago Title Insurance Company v. Oakley Home Builders, Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 23, 2023, 3:07 PM