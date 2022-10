New Suit

Chicago Title Co. filed a conversion lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and Wilton Re Services on Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, brought by Fox Rothschild, seeks to recover more than $3 million erroneously sent to Wilton Re Services based on allegedly fraudulent wire instructions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00566, Chicago Title Co. LLC v. Wilton Re Services Inc. et al.