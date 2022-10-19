New Suit - ERISA

Gregorio, Stec, Klein & Hosé filed an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Chicago Tile Institute Pension Plan and Chicago Tile Institute Welfare Plan. The suit pursues claims against Nu Veterans Construction Services Inc. for allegedly failing to make monthly payments due to the plan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05755, Chicago Tile Institute Welfare Plan et al v. Nu Veterans Construction Services, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

October 19, 2022, 6:05 PM