Chicago PI Firm Faces $300K Ransom Demand as Hackers Threate...

Another law firm has become subject to a cyberattack that threatens to let lose their client and employees' personal data on the dark web. Threat actors told employees of Chicago-based personal injury firm Mike Agruss Law that employee and client data will be sold on the dark web Wednesday 12 p.m. Moscow time (5am central time) if the firm's managing partner, Michael Agruss, doesn't respond with a $300,000 ransom, according to an email reviewed by The American Lawyer.

April 20, 2023, 5:00 AM

