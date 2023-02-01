Chicago Law Firms Combine as Boutique Consolidation Accelera...

News From Law.com

Following a host of boutique mergers to start off the year, and as combinations are expected to ratchet up across the industry, a fast-growing Chicago firm has announced it is joining forces with a seven-lawyer litigation shop. Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres has announced a merger with Prendergast Layden, a roughly half-century old litigation boutique, leaders from both firms announced Wednesday, citing needs to expand their offerings, particularly as clients grew and the macroeconomic picture got murkier.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

February 01, 2023, 8:00 AM