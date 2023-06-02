New Suit - Administrative Procedure Act

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, HUD secretary Marcia L. Fudge and the Chicago Housing Authority were slapped with a civil rights lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by McDermott Will & Emery and the Chicago Lawyers' Committee For Civil Rights on behalf of the Chicago Housing Initiative and other plaintiffs, seeks to halt the 'unlawful' disposition of 23 acres of public housing land. According to the suit, the 23 acres of land is set to be given to a billionaire soccer owner to build a sports training complex in accordance with an 'improperly' granted HUD authorization and in the absence of a civil rights and 'transparent process' review. The suit is also backed by Legal Action Chicago and the National Housing Law Project. The case is 1:23-cv-03476, Chicago Housing Initiative et al v. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development et al.

