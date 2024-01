News From Law.com

The Chicago Bears have parted ways with longtime general counsel Cliff Stein, a move that comes as the team reaches a critical stage in negotiations on a new $5 billion stadium project in Arlington Heights that would replace Soldier Field. Stein joined the team in 2002 and had been GC since at least 2013.

January 16, 2024, 6:02 AM

