Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Asure Software Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over the alleged failure to pay wages, was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-03134, Chiarulli v. Asure Software, Inc. et al.

Business Services

June 07, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Christi Chiarulli

defendants

Asure Software, Inc.

John Does 1-5 And 6-10

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches