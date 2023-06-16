Removed To Federal Court

The Methodist Hospitals Inc. on Friday removed a privacy class action to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Cohen & Malad; Stranch, Jennings & Garvey; and Turke & Strauss, accuses the defendant of violating HIPAA and the Indiana Wire Tapping Act by implementing a Facebook tracking pixel, which provides personal health information of users to Facebook which sells the information to third parties. The Methodist Hospitals Inc. is represented by Baker & Hostetler and Bose, McKinney & Evans. The case is 1:23-cv-01051, Chiaro v. The Methodist Hospitals Inc.

Health Care

June 16, 2023, 3:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Keith Chiaro

defendants

The Methodist Hospitals, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bose McKinney & Evans

nature of claim: 890/