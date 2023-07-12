New Suit - Contract

Michael Best & Friedrich filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of RN Network, a medical staffing company. The suit, which targets Victor Valley Global Medical Center, seeks to recover almost $200,000 that the defendant allegedly failed to pay for the plaintiff’s services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01355, Chg Medical Staffing, Inc. v. Victor Valley Hospital Acquisition, Inc.

Health Care

July 12, 2023, 4:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Chg Medical Staffing, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Michael Best & Friedrich

defendants

Victor Valley Hospital Acquisition, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract