Who Got The Work

Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for AHS Staffing in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Jackson Lewis on behalf of CHG Medical Staffing. The court action, which also targets two former CHG employees, contends that the defendants misappropriated confidential information and accuses the former employees of breaching their non-solicitation and non-compete provisions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:23-cv-61703, Chg Medcial Staffing, Inc v. Shafer et al.

Health Care

October 20, 2023, 2:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Chg Medical Staffing, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Jackson Lewis

defendants

Ahs Staffing, LLC

Ahs Staffing, LLC

Lisley Rossi

Lisley Rossi

Rachel Shafer

Rachel Shafer

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

Sconzo Law Office, P.A.

Shlomo Y Hecht PA

nature of claim: 880/