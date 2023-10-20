Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for AHS Staffing in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Jackson Lewis on behalf of CHG Medical Staffing. The court action, which also targets two former CHG employees, contends that the defendants misappropriated confidential information and accuses the former employees of breaching their non-solicitation and non-compete provisions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:23-cv-61703, Chg Medcial Staffing, Inc v. Shafer et al.
Health Care
October 20, 2023, 2:59 PM