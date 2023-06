Removed To Federal Court

Hinshaw & Culbertson removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cigna Health Management and Waste Management Holdings to Texas Southern District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by Fultz Maddox Dickens on behalf of Cornerstone Hospital of West Monroe, which alleges refusal to pay for medical services rendered. The case is 4:23-cv-02386, Chg Hospital West Monroe, LLC d/b/a Cornerstone Hospital of West Monroe v. Waste Management Holdings, Inc. et al.

Business Services

June 29, 2023, 2:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Chg Hospital West Monroe, LLC d/b/a Cornerstone Hospital of West Monroe

defendants

Waste Management Holdings, Inc.

Cigna Health Management, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations