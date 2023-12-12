Chewy Hires Checkout.coms GC as Legal Chief, After Prior Cho...

News From Law.com

Online pet-supplies retailer Chewy has gone outside the company to hire Da-Wai Hu as general counsel, replacing Michael Morant, who died unexpected not long after being promoted to legal chief in June. Hu, who started this week, comes to Plantation, Florida-based Chewy from the London-based online payments company Checkout.com, where he'd been general counsel since May 2022. Before that, he spent 10 years at Amazon, rising to associate general counsel.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 12, 2023, 10:50 AM

nature of claim: /