New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a data breach class action Thursday in New Jersey District Court against Centrastate Healthcare System Inc. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Dec. 2022 breach impacting the sensitive personal information of thousands of patients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01227, Chewning et al v. Centrastate Healthcare System, Inc.

Health Care

March 03, 2023, 5:02 AM