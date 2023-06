News From Law.com

Today's Litigation Daily sits down with storied San Francisco trial lawyer James Brosnahan, who is senior of counsel at Morrison & Foerster. His memoir, "Justice at Trial," is set for release next month. "Even now, as my sentences go on longer, I love to talk and persuade people," he says.

California

June 28, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /