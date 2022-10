New Suit - Contract

Chevron sued Trafigura Trading Thursday in Texas Southern District Court for alleged breach of a master trade agreement. The lawsuit was filed by Beck Redden LLP. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03729, Chevron Products Company et al v. Trafigura Trading LLC.

Energy

October 27, 2022, 6:45 PM