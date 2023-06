New Suit - ERISA

New York Life Insurance and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court. The case, for disability coverage, was brought by Tucker Disability Law on behalf of Melissa Chevalier. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01651, Chevalier v. BAE Systems Inc et al.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 6:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Melissa Chevalier

Plaintiffs

Tucker Disability, P.A.

defendants

BAE Systems Inc

New York Life Insurance Company

Life Insurance Company Of North America

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations