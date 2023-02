New Suit - Contract

Daniel Cheung sued Sean M. Full for fraud and breach of contract on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Brown Rudnick, accuses the defendant of using false promises and financial projections to induce the plaintiff into transferring nearly $1 million to invest in crypto. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01158, Cheung v. Full.

Cryptocurrency

February 16, 2023, 1:12 PM