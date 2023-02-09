Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Adams and Reese on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Ameris Bank Corp. and Whitecrest Real Estate Development LLC to District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Office of Clifton M. Mount on behalf of Demone A. Chestnut, contends that the defendants failed to obtain financing approval from the Department of Veteran Affairs before approving a loan to a veteran. The case is 1:23-cv-00377, Chestnut v. Ameris Bank Corporation et al.

Real Estate

February 09, 2023, 4:55 PM