University of California, Berkeley, School of Law has tapped Chesa Boudin, San Francisco's former district attorney, to head up its new research and advocacy hub for criminal justice. Boudin will serve as founding executive director of the law school's Criminal Law & Justice Center, which aims to leverage research collaboration among faculty and provide training and practice experience to law students.

May 31, 2023, 8:05 PM

