Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Warby Parker Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the JCL Law Firm and the Zakay Law Group, accuses the defendant of multiple labor law violations including the failure to pay minimum wage and the failure to provide rest breaks. The case is 5:23-cv-02611, Chery v. Warby Parker Inc. et al.

California

May 26, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Chery

defendants

Warby Parker Inc.

Warby Parker Retail, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches