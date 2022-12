Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Nations Lending Corp. and Nations Title Agency Inc. to Kansas District Court. The complaint, filed by MAB LAW KC on behalf of a former mortgage closer, alleges claims for race-based discrimination and retaliation. The case is 2:22-cv-02540, Chery v. Nations Title Agency, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

December 29, 2022, 4:06 PM