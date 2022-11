New Suit - Employment

Bank of America, ESPN, Discovery Channel, NBCUniversal and other defendants were sued Friday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by T. A. Blackburn Law on behalf of an African American IT technician who claims that he was subjected to racial bias at the defendants' worksites. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09634, Cherubin v. Camelot Communications Group, Inc., Dba Coranet Corporation et al.