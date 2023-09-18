Who Got The Work

Cheryl Wilke of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for OIC of South Florida Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Aug. 1 in Florida Southern District Court by Sorondo Rosenberg Legal on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after suffering from an asthma attack that left him hospitalized and out of work for three days. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:23-cv-61479, Chersin v. Oic of South Florida, Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 18, 2023, 9:24 AM

Andrew Chersin

R Edward Rosenberg

Oic of South Florida, Inc.

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination