Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Qurate Retail, a Colorado-based media company, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Sandeep J. Shah on behalf of a plaintiff claiming disability bias and retaliation. The case is 5:23-cv-00461, Cherry v. QVC, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 16, 2023, 7:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Lizeth Cherry

defendants

QVC, Inc.

Does 1 through 100, inclusive

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination