New Suit - Product Liability

Kline & Specter filed a product liability lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court against Luitpold Pharmaceuticals and other defendants. The suit was brought on behalf of a plaintiff claiming harm from an injection device for boosting iron. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00544, Cherry v. Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al.

Health Care

February 10, 2023, 3:32 PM