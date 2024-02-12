Daniel M. McClure and Francisco Escobar-Calderon of Norton Rose Fulbright have entered appearances for Merit Energy in a pending breach-of-contract class action. The complaint, filed Dec. 29 in Kansas District Court by Fleeson Gooing Coulson & Kitch and Kramer Nordling & Nordling on behalf of a class of mineral rights owners, accuses the defendants of taking excessive deductions from oil and gas royalties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil, is 6:23-cv-01274, Cherry Rider Family Trust et al v. Oxy USA, Inc. et al.
Energy
February 12, 2024, 12:12 PM