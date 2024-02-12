Who Got The Work

Daniel M. McClure and Francisco Escobar-Calderon of Norton Rose Fulbright have entered appearances for Merit Energy in a pending breach-of-contract class action. The complaint, filed Dec. 29 in Kansas District Court by Fleeson Gooing Coulson & Kitch and Kramer Nordling & Nordling on behalf of a class of mineral rights owners, accuses the defendants of taking excessive deductions from oil and gas royalties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil, is 6:23-cv-01274, Cherry Rider Family Trust et al v. Oxy USA, Inc. et al.

Energy

February 12, 2024, 12:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Cathy Lucas

Cherry Rider Family Trust

R.W. Lucas

Plaintiffs

Kramer, Nordling & Nordling, LLC

Fleeson Gooing Coulson Kitch

defendants

Oxy USA, Inc.

Merit Energy Company, LLC

Merit Hugoton, L.P.

defendant counsels

Norton Rose Fulbright

Morris Laing Law Firm

Beck Redden Secrest

Foulston Siefkin

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract