New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Lincoln Property and other real estate companies were hit with an antitrust class action on Friday in Washington Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, is part of a string of cases accusing the defendants of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's data analytics software 'AI Revenue Management,' also known as 'YieldStar,' 'LRO' or 'AI Forecasting.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01618, Cherry et al. v. RealPage Inc. et al.

Real Estate

November 11, 2022, 7:32 PM