New Suit

Holland & Hart filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in New Mexico District Court on behalf of Cherokee Guarantee Co. Inc. The suit, which names Apogee Medical Group New Mexico Inc. and other defendants, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of the plaintiff under a professional liability policy in an underlying medical negligence lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00155, Cherokee Guarantee Company, Inc. v. Apogee Medical Group, New Mexico, Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 23, 2023, 5:06 PM