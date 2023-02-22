New Suit

Cherokee Guarantee Co. filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Apogee Medical Group, Vinay Shet and the estate of Eliza Zamora on Wednesday in New Mexico District Court. The suit, filed by Holland & Hart, seeks a declaration limiting the plaintiff's coverage in connection with an underlying medical malpractice lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00155, Cherokee Guarantee Co. Inc. v. Apogee Medical Group, New Mexico, Inc.

Insurance

February 22, 2023, 8:46 PM