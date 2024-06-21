Who Got The Work

Kirkland & Ellis partners Alyssa C. Kalisky, Rachael A. Rezabek, Robyn E. Bladow, Martin L. Roth and Olivia Adendorff have stepped in as defense counsel to PowerSchool Holdings in a pending digital privacy class action. The lawsuit, filed May 6 in California Northern District Court by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Edtech Law Center, accuses PowerSchool of collecting and storing student's sensitive data, such as educational records, health data and behavioral history, under the guise of educational support but in actuality it collects the data for its own commercial gain. The suit further contends that PowerSchool uses the data without consent to build its own products and sell to third parties in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. PowerSchool’s total revenue in 2023 was approximately $700 million. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:24-cv-02706, Cherkin et al v. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.

Education

June 21, 2024, 10:10 AM

