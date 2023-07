New Suit - Contract

Akerman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of wooden pallet manufacturer Chep USA. The suit pursues claims against used pallet collector and recycler L.A. Pallets Inc. for wrongfully obtaining and selling Chep's products in violation of an executed settlement agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05771, Chep USA v. L.A. Pallets Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 18, 2023, 6:23 AM

Chep USA

Akerman

Does 1 through 10 inclusive

L.A. Pallets Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct