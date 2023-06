New Suit

Akerman filed a lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court claiming stolen goods on behalf of pallet maker CHEP USA. The suit accuses HiPacking Corp. of refusing to return pallets and destroying others despite CHEP filing criminal complaints. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04400, Chep USA v. HiPacking Corp. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 05, 2023, 7:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Chep USA

Plaintiffs

Akerman

defendants

Does 1 through 10, inclusive

HiPacking Corp.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct