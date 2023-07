New Suit - Conversion

CHEP USA, shipping pallet rental service, sued Desert Springs Produce and Gillis Farms Inc. on Friday in New Mexico District Court. The complaint, filed by Akerman, is part of a string of cases accusing businesses of misappropriating CHEP pallets. The suit demands the return of the property as well as money damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00634, Chep USA v. Gillis Farms, Inc. et al.

New Mexico

July 28, 2023, 10:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Chep USA

Plaintiffs

Akerman

defendants

Desert Springs Produce, LLC

Gillis Farms, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct