New Suit - Conversion

CHEP USA, which leases shipping pallets to manufacturers, filed a conversion lawsuit against General Produce Distributors on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Akerman, accuses the defendant of purchasing CHEP pallets from illegal sellers on the black market and using them for its own operations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04787, CHEP USA v. General Produce Distributors Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 24, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Chep USA

Plaintiffs

Akerman

defendants

General Produce Distributors, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct