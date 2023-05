New Suit

Akerman filed a lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of CHEP USA, a supplier of wood pallets. The suit accuses Avanti Pallets and End Pallets of wrongfully retaining CHEP pallets and seeks a court order requiring the defendants to return the property.Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21950, Chep USA v. End Pallets, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 26, 2023, 11:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Chep USA

Plaintiffs

Akerman

defendants

Avanti Pallets, LLC

End Pallets, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct