New Suit

Akerman filed a lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of CHEP USA, a supplier of wood pallets. The suit accuses Cobra Stone Inc. of wrongfully retaining CHEP pallets and seeks a court order requiring the defendants to return the property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00843, Chep USA v. COBRA Stone Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 19, 2022, 4:40 PM