Who Got The Work

Jennifer L. Greenblatt of Goldman Ismail Tomaselli Brennan Braun and Jennise W. Stubbs of Shook, Hardy & Bacon have stepped in to represent Bayer, a German-based biotechnology company, in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se June 27 in Texas Southern District Court by Regina Chennault who claims injuries after receiving an MRI. Habib Nasrullah of Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell has stepped in to represent McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt, is 4:22-cv-02083, Chennault v. Bayer Corporation et al.