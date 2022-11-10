Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker McKenzie on Thursday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Aledade Care Solutions of Florida LLC, Aledade Inc. and Anaya Banerjee to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Chen Neighborhood Medical Centers of South Florida LLC and ChenMed LLC. The complaint accuses Banarjee of violating her confidentiality agreement in favor of a competitor. The case is 1:22-cv-23692, Chenmed LLC et al v. Banerjee et al.

Florida

November 10, 2022, 11:38 AM